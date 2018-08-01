Adrian Bess wins GTT/CAL Grand Prize

The GTT and Caribbean Airlines (CAL) team yesterday announced Adrian Bess as their first grand prize winner at the GTT Camp and Robb streets retail store outlet.

According to a press release from GTT, Bess has won himself a trip for two to any of the twenty Caribbean Airlines destinations of his choice, after participating in the Lots of Love (LOL) promotion this summer.

Upon hearing the news from GTT’s Public Relations Specialist, Jasmin Harris, Bess was in total shock, initially thinking that he was just receiving one of the weekly handset prizes…..