Appeal Court refuses Marcus Bisram’s bid for urgent hearing of challenge to judgment

Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram yesterday suffered another setback in his bid to prevent his extradition to Guyana when the Court of Appeal refused his application for an urgent hearing of his challenge to a ruling by a local judge and noted that the filing of multiple identical applications on his behalf amounts to an abuse of the court process.

Bisram, who is also fighting the extradition order issued in the United States by Judge Peggy Kuo, is attempting to avoid being extradited to Guyana to face a charge over the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Justice of Appeal Arif Bulkan yesterday read the 16-page decision constructed by himself and Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Rafiq T Khan SC…..