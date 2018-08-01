Belvedere man to serve 23 years for neighbour’s murder

A Belvedere, Corentyne man, who was charged with murdering his neighbour, in November, 2016, was yesterday sentenced to 30 years imprisonment at the High Court in Berbice but with deductions he will serve 23 years.

Jainarine Balgobin, a labourer at Albion Estate, and of Lot 370 Belvedere Squatting Area, Corentyne, was charged with murdering 53- year-old Bhumattie Delall, of Lot 351 Belvedere Squatting Area on November 2, 2016.

Balgobin, who was represented by Legal Aid attorney, Sasha Roberts, had pleaded guilty to the offence at the High Court in early July…..