Guyana News

Man charged with attempted murder of cousin

By Staff Writer
Collis Isaacs

A man was yesterday charged with attempting to murder his cousin after a misunderstanding between the two.

Collis Isaacs, 45, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in Georgetown.

It is alleged that Isaacs, of 87 Blueberry Hill, Linden, with intent to commit murder, wounded Troy Semple on July 24th in Region Seven…..

