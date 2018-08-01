Success man remanded over stabbing of wife, mother-in-law

Julian Sargeant, the carpenter who allegedly stabbed his common-law wife and his mother-in-law and assaulted a five-year-old in an unprovoked attack last Saturday, was yesterday charged with two counts of unlawful wounding.

Sargeant, 36, of Success, East Coast Demerara, was also charged with attacking a man and stealing a car as well as dangerous driving and he was eventually remanded to prison by Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard that on July 28th, at Success, Sargeant unlawfully and maliciously wounded his common-law wife Tiffany McBeth. It was also alleged that Sargeant on the same date unlawfully and maliciously wounded Lorraine McBeth, Tiffany’s mother…..