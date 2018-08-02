Guyana News

Mibicuri residents complaining of police harassment

-Nandlall to write Top Cop

By Staff Writer
Anil Nandlall and residents headed to the police station

Several residents of Mibi-curi, Black Bush Polder on Tuesday claimed that they are being harassed by the police within the community, and as such Member of Parliament, Anil Nandlall who met with the residents, plans to write the Commissioner of Police on the matter.

According to the residents, who are mostly farmers, their motorcycles and tractors are often unable to qualify for fitness and road licences since they are used mainly to traverse the backlands and are in a terrible state of repair.

The residents pointed out that the mud from the dams would often damage the electrical system of their vehicle, resulting in their lights not functioning properly. However, they stressed that they only utilise those vehicles in the backlands and around the Black Bush Polder area during the daytime…..

