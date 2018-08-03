Guyana News

Driver to lead defence in death of guard after Canaan accident

By Staff Writer

Delon Dublin, the driver charged with causing the death of security guard Garfield McPherson, by dangerous driving, will today have to lead his defence to the charge after being told that a prima facie case was made out against him.

It is alleged that Dublin, of Lot 78 Anna Catherina, on May 6th, at Land of Canaan, drove a car, PRR 6380, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of McPherson, a guard at Federal Management Systems (FMS).

McPherson was Dublin’s passenger when the fatal accident occurred and the police have alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench. McPherson was among those rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead…..

