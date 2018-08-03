Guyana News

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

By Staff Writer
Steffon Cameron (left) and Teffurn James (GDF photo)

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Second Lieutenants Steffon Cameron and Teffurn James have successfully completed a Chinese Air Force Basic Fighter Pilot and Officer Development Course.

A release from the GDF yesterday said that they have since returned to Guyana to continue serving.

Steffon Cameron (left) and Teffurn James (GDF photo)

Cameron and James both earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Aircraft Systems and Operations, a Bachelor’s Degree in Military Science Aviation Flight and Command, and a Professional Diploma.

The two started studies on September 1, 2013 at the Chinese Air Force Aviation University of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in China.

Military personnel from Cambodia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, were among the other participants.

The five-year programme of study was designed to develop young officers by imparting command knowledge and skills. The release said that it included several educational tours and visits to various cities in China, an appreciation of Chinese customs, culture, lifestyle and societal values. The graduates were also required to pass the Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) level six examination.

In addition, Second Lieutenants Cameron and James completed in excess of 80 flying hours on the PT-6 aircraft and 91 flying hours on the J-8 aircraft. They are also fluent in Mandarin.

More in Guyana News

Granger defends pick for new energy dep’t head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

Port Kaituma boat captain charged with murdering father-in-law

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web