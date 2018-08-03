Guyana News

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

By Staff Writer
Dead: Gregory ‘Wayne’ Frank

A Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway man was found dead in a pool of blood in his home yesterday morning and the police suspect he was killed during a burglary.

The dead man has been identified as Gregory ‘Wayne’ Frank, 46, a legal clerk of Lot 686 Kuru Kururu.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press statement, said Frank’s body, “with a swollen forehead,” was discovered about 4.30 am yesterday in the living room of his home…..

More in Guyana News

Granger defends pick for new energy dep’t head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

Port Kaituma boat captain charged with murdering father-in-law

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web