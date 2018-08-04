GWI rehabilitates over 600 city fire hydrants

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has spent over $25 million to rehabilitate more than 600 fire hydrants around the city, Managing Director of the company Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said yesterday.

At a press conference to update the public on the company’s performance over the last six months, Van West-Charles announced that major works have been done on a large number of fire hydrants in Georgetown and revealed that the company also has plans to fix 500 more hydrants.

“We have done a lot with respect to fire hydrants. We replaced a number of fire hydrants throughout Georgetown and the fire hydrants are not really a defined responsibility of GWI but we have taken up that mantle and we have refurbished more than 600 fire hydrants throughout the city in different wards,” Van West-Charles said, while noting that the work has been done in collaboration with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS)…..