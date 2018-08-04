Guyana News

GWI rehabilitates over 600 city fire hydrants

By Staff Writer
A hydrant on Robb Street that was restored by GWI during a previous rehabilitation exercise. (Stabroek News file photo)

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has spent over $25 million to rehabilitate more than 600 fire hydrants around the city, Managing Director of the company Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said yesterday.

At a press conference to update the public on the company’s performance over the last six months, Van West-Charles announced that major works have been done on a large number of fire hydrants in Georgetown and revealed that the company also has plans to fix 500 more hydrants.

“We have done a lot with respect to fire hydrants. We replaced a number of fire hydrants throughout Georgetown and the fire hydrants are not really a defined responsibility of GWI but we have taken up that mantle and we have refurbished more than 600 fire hydrants throughout the city in different wards,” Van West-Charles said, while noting that the work has been done in collaboration with the Guyana Fire Service (GFS)…..

More in Guyana News

Women enlisted in battle to conserve forests

Cops probing breakout attempt by murder accused inmates at Lusignan Prison

Police revoke supernumerary precept of guard in skirmish with Minister Broomes

15-year-old among five charged over guns, ganja found at Canje Creek

Sponsors being sought to cover $100M in costs for major aviation conference

GWI mid-year revenue up $200M

Gov’t, opposition dialogue will take place when Jagdeo is ready -Granger

Kuru Kururu man was strangled, bludgeoned to head -autopsy finds

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web