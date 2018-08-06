Guyana News

Trotman orders probe of assault by Russian guard on mining company employee

By Staff Editor

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has called on the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to launch an investigation into an assault on a Guyanese miner apparently by an armed Russian security guard working with a local company.

The call for the investigation comes after videos of the incident between employees of the Hopkinson Mining and Logistics Company and the Russian surfaced on Facebook.

The video shows the employee and the security guard engaged in a disagreement over a….

