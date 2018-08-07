Guyana News

Drainage authority signs contract with Indian company for 12 pumps

-financed by India line of credit

By Staff Writer
NDIA CEO Frederick Flatts (right) and Apollo Inc Representative Ajay Jha signing the pact. (Ministry of Agriculture photo)

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) yesterday signed a US$3,602,014 contract to have 12 new pumps supplied within the next twelve months.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said that the agreement was signed during a  ceremony in the Ministry’s main boardroom between the Authority and Apollo International Limited (AIL), an Indian company.

With the installation of the high capacity fixed and mobile drainage and irrigation pumps, 37,780 acres of farm and residential lands in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six are to benefit, the release said.

Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder reiterated his Ministry’s efforts at reducing the risk of flooding…..

More in Guyana News

NIS pursuing GuySuCo for $250m

Gov’t to re-engage teachers’ union on wages

Gov’t to re-engage teachers’ union on wages

Girlfriend of man shot dead by hotelier says he was not armed

Fire service removes locks from Pegasus Hotel’s emergency exits

Fire service removes locks from Pegasus Hotel’s emergency exits

Cops probing assault by Russian security guard on miner in Cuyuni

Former GPSU guard gets four years for theft from headquarters

No bail for West Ruimveldt man on gun charge

Burnham worked to eradicate poverty, inequalities

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web