Drainage authority signs contract with Indian company for 12 pumps

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) yesterday signed a US$3,602,014 contract to have 12 new pumps supplied within the next twelve months.

A release from the Ministry of Agriculture said that the agreement was signed during a ceremony in the Ministry’s main boardroom between the Authority and Apollo International Limited (AIL), an Indian company.

With the installation of the high capacity fixed and mobile drainage and irrigation pumps, 37,780 acres of farm and residential lands in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six are to benefit, the release said.

Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder reiterated his Ministry’s efforts at reducing the risk of flooding…..