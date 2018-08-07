Ex-con remanded on attempted murder, armed robbery charges

A month after being released from prison, a former murder accused was yesterday back in court on charges of attempted murder and three counts of armed robbery.

Carlton Bourne, who was released from prison after serving 4 ½ years for armed robbery, was brought before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the four new charges to him in Georgetown.

The first charge read to Bourne, 23, of Werk-en-Rust, stated that on July 27th, at Cemetery Road, East Ruimveldt, with intent to commit murder, he wounded Tyrese Fraser.

A second charge stated that on the same date and at the very location, while armed with a gun, he robbed Fraser of a quantity of gold jewellery, valued at $178,000, $84,000 in cash, a $90,000 Samsung S7 phone and $25,000 in other items. Bourne was also charged with robbing Adrian McKenzie of an XR motorcycle, valued at $435,000, on July 19, at Vlissengen Road, while armed with a gun…..