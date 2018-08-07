Guyana News

Former GPSU guard gets four years for theft from headquarters

By Staff Writer
Dwayne Allen

Dwayne Allen, a former guard at the Guyana Public Services Union (GPSU) headquarters in George-town, was yesterday sentenced to 36 months in jail after he admitted to breaking into the building and stealing almost $1 million in goods.

The charge against Allen, 37, stated that between July 27th and July 30th, at Lot 160 Regent Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Bourda, he broke and entered the GPSU building and stole $980,660 in valuables, including two Sony TV sets, valued at $545,060, a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, valued at $360,400, eight packs of cigarettes, a 20-pound gas cylinder, valued at $9,000, a quantity of ice picks valued at $20,000 and $35,460 in cash.Subsequent to the charge being read, Allen, of Lot 26 West Front Road, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, after police prosecutor Quinn Harris detailed the case against him, he told the court that he was sorry for wasting its time and wanted to change his plea…..

