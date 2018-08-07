Region One facing challenge in ensuring food, water supplies for Venezuelan immigrants

With Region One continuing to grapple with the steady influx of Venezuelan nationals, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley yesterday warned that ensuring food, access to potable water and places to accommodate them are proving to be challenges for the administration.

Ashley yesterday told Stabroek News that 37 Venezuelans, of the Warrau nation, crossed the border on Sunday afternoon and arrived in Mabaruma, which is estimated to now have some 400 migrants.

“…When we counted, it was 37 that would have arrived yesterday and [they] are currently placed at Khan Hill again. This, however, is causing severe congestion because there is not enough room for that amount of persons,” the Chairman shared…..