Subryanville hotelier charged with manslaughter

A Subryanville hotelier, who on Saturday shot and killed his neighbour during a commotion involving several persons, was today charged with manslaughter.
Erwin Bacchus, 45, owner of the Tourist Villa Hotel, located at Lot 95 Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the indictable charge to him.
It is alleged that Bacchus, on August 4, at Subryanville, Georgetown, unlawfully killed Jason De Florimonte…..
