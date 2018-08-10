Guyana News

Guyana Goldfields considering former sugar workers for jobs

-hundreds turn out for interviews

By Staff Writer

Skilled employees recently laid off from GuySuCo’s closed or downsized estates are being considered for employment by Canadian miner, Guyana Goldfields Inc/AGM Inc.

A release yesterday from Guyana Goldfields said that it conducted a five-day recruitment exercise recently. 

The recruiting was done in communities close to various sugar estates that have been either closed or downsized, including on Saturday last at Corriverton and on Sunday at the J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School at Rose Hall. Interviews were also held on Monday at the Canje Secondary School and on Tuesday at the Enmore Community Centre. On Wednesday, the same opportunities were offered at Wales, West Bank Demerara River for persons to be employed as positions become open…..

