AG loses bid to hold off operationalising review law

-Nandlall threatens contempt proceedings over continued delay

By Staff Writer
Basil Williams

The Guyana Court of Appeal on Thursday dismissed an application filed by the Attorney General (AG) to stay an order issued by Chief Justice Roxane George SC compelling him to bring the Judicial Review Act (JRA) into force by July 31st.

AG Basil Williams SC applied for a stay of execution, pending the hearing and determination of an appeal filed on his behalf.

Williams is listed as the applicant, while former AG Anil Nandlall is the respondent.

“I hold that the applicant [Williams] has not satisfied me that his appeal has any reasonable prospect of success, that it would be rendered nugatory and that there is any risk of injustice if I refuse to grant his application for a stay of execution pending appeal,” appellate judge Rafiq Khan, SC, who heard the application, ruled.

The matter was heard in chambers…..

