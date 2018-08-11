Jagdeo calls proposed cash transfers from oil revenues elections ploy

Although saying he supports conditional transfers to citizens, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has cast doubt on Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Executive Professor Clive Thomas’ suggestion of introducing cash transfers for every household from expected oil revenues, while dismissing it as a ploy for the 2020 general elections.

“I support conditional transfers. We have done that before. We need to help poor people,” Jagdeo told a press conference on Thursday.

“Something is wrong with the mathematics. I believe that this entire process by Thomas, [David] Hinds and the WPA is to fool people in 2020 again. It is to say, ‘Give us another chance,’” he, however, added…..