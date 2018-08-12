Additional treatment won’t improve condition of paralysed boy

Overseas-based doctors have concluded that no additional treatment options can be offered to improve the condition of Matthew Zaman, the eight-year-old child who has been bedridden for more than seven months after he was struck down by a minibus along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) Public Road.

Lori Narine President and founder of the SHEA Charity, a non-profit organization, recently told Sunday Stabroek that over 25 hospitals in countries such as United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and a few in the Caribbean, including Cuba, were contacted about evaluation and treatment of Matthew.

She said only a few offered their insight on his case…..