Fatal accidents down

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reported a 7.4% decrease in the occurrence of fatal accidents at the end of July, 2018.

In addition, serious, minor and damage accidents have also decreased by 22%, 36% and 14%, respectively.

Statistics released by the GPF on Friday showed 50 fatal accidents for the year, up to the end of July, which resulted in the deaths of 57 persons, including two children, compared with 54 fatal accidents recorded in the same period last year, when there were 59 deaths, including that of one child…..