Reclaimed forestry concessions could be considered for protected status

The 1.4 million hectares of land, which have reverted to the State Forests Estate after initially being allocated for forestry concessions under the former administration in areas in the south of Guyana, may be considered for protected status, Head of Planning at the Guyana Forestry Commission Pradeepa Bholanauth has hinted.

The lands reclaimed include 680,000 hectares, which had been allocated to the Chinese investor Baishanlin International Forest Development Inc, as well as Simon and Shock Inc, and some 392,000 hectares that had been held by another foreign investor.

Bholanauth told the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations on August 3rd, that the reclaimed hectares may be considered for protected status…..