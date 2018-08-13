Three friends perish in La Grange crash

A night of partying ended tragically as three friends are now dead and another is critical at the George-town Public Hospital (GPHC) after the car they were in collided with a parked lorry on the La Grange, West Bank Demerara Public Road early yesterday morning.

The communities of Nismes and La Grange were enveloped in gloom yesterday as they mourned the loss of the three men, the latest in tragic accidents on the West Demerara.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, 33-year-old Leroy Junior Levon of Nismes Housing Scheme was driving a Toyota Sunny, PDD 7182, with three of this friends: 25-year-old Devindra Hardyal and 20-year-old Rishi Pasha, both of La Grange, and 22-year-old Devon Bourne of Goed Fortuin…..