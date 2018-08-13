Guyana News

Ukrainians to be charged with assault, threatening behaviour against Guyanese miners

By Staff Editor
One of the Ukrainians allegedly about to take a weapon from his waist during one of the incidents.

The Police today said that two Ukrainians are to be charged with assault and threatening behaviour against two Guyanese miners in the interior.

In a statement, the police said that investigations into allegations of assault and threats  committed on two Guyanese miners/rangers allegedly on July 28 and August 3,2018 respectively, have been completed and legal advice obtained to the effect that the two Ukrainian nationals who speak Russian, be charged as follows:

  1. Vitaly Paraschuck, 38; with two counts (Threatening Behaviour and Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm committed on Charles Clarke).
  2. Maksym Furtak, 33; with  Threatening Behaviour committed on Rudolph Deane.

Additionally, the Ukrainians as well as Clarke are to be charged separately with contravention of the Private Security Services Act of 2009 for failure to wear their prescribed uniforms.

One of the miners who was allegedly handcuffed to a roof.

They are all expected to appear tomorrow before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

