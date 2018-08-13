Ukrainians to be charged with assault, threatening behaviour against Guyanese miners

The Police today said that two Ukrainians are to be charged with assault and threatening behaviour against two Guyanese miners in the interior.

In a statement, the police said that investigations into allegations of assault and threats committed on two Guyanese miners/rangers allegedly on July 28 and August 3,2018 respectively, have been completed and legal advice obtained to the effect that the two Ukrainian nationals who speak Russian, be charged as follows:

Vitaly Paraschuck, 38; with two counts (Threatening Behaviour and Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm committed on Charles Clarke). Maksym Furtak, 33; with Threatening Behaviour committed on Rudolph Deane.

Additionally, the Ukrainians as well as Clarke are to be charged separately with contravention of the Private Security Services Act of 2009 for failure to wear their prescribed uniforms.

They are all expected to appear tomorrow before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.