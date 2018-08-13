Guyana News

Women held after bar raid turned over to Social Protection Ministry

By Staff Writer

The twenty-seven foreign nationals who were detained on Friday evening after police raided a bar at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara have been placed in the custody of the Ministry of Social Protection, says Crime Chief Paul Williams.

Williams yesterday told Stabroek News that the operation was led by members of a task force which consisted of ranks of the Police Force, the Immigration Department and officers from the Social Protection Ministry.

At present, Williams said the detained women are currently being kept in a safe house…..

