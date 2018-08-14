Guyana News

Guard gets 56 months in jail for conning boss of $2.7M

By Staff Writer
Ronald Saunders

Ronald Saunders, a security guard who pleaded guilty to swindling his former employer of $2.7 million, was yesterday sentenced to 56 months in jail for the crime.

Saunders, 48, admitted to Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman that on August 6th, at Hadfield Street, being solely entrusted by Lancelot Bacchus with $2.7 million in order that he may purchase and deliver two tractor engines, he fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris told the court that Saunders and Bacchus have known each other for two months due to the fact that Saunders was employed as a security guard by Bacchus. ….

