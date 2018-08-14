King sets new timetable for relocation of markets clerk’s office

In two weeks, the office of the city’s Clerk of Markets will be relocated from the Stabroek Market to the Kitty Market, according to Town Clerk Royston King, who said the new accommodation is being finalised.

During a press briefing last Thursday, King announced that the office of the Clerk of Markets would be relocated to the upper flat of the Kitty Market, which has been undergoing rehabilitation works since 2016.

“Our technical team is tidying up that section of the market,” he disclosed…..