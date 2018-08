A South Ruimveldt man was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl.

Travis John, 28, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him in Georgetown.

It is alleged that on February 1st, 2017, John engaged in sexual penetration of a child below the age of 16.

The Chief Magistrate later granted the accused $150,000 bail and adjourned the proceedings until August 20th.