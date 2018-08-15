Lamaze training for health-care professionals

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is utilising the 60-year old French-developed technique of Lamaze to help pregnant women demystify the birth process, according to Dr. Oneka Scott, Maternal and Child Health Director (ag).

According to a media release from the MoPH, the five-day training programme for thirty health-care professionals from health centres in Regions Three, Four and Five is being held at the Mirage in Alberttown, Georgetown, and will cover such issues as birth practices, psychosocial elements in labour, physical preparation, listening skills and neuromuscular control.

“If we have a teen that is not relaxed during labour we have an increased risk of complications at pregnancy which can be prevented with Lamaze,” Dr. Scott was quoted in the media release as saying, while adding, “The Adolescent Health Unit and other health care facilities now have a platform for delivery of factual information that prepares adolescent parents and reduces the risk of both maternal and neonatal mortality.”….