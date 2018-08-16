Brazilian miner was shot in back of head – autopsy

Estevao Costa Marques, the Brazilian miner who was fatally shot by a Police constable on Saturday in the Puruni District, Cuyuni/Mazaruni sustained a gunshot to his head, an autopsy confirmed.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a press release said that the autopsy was conducted yesterday by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh who indicated that the bullet entered the back of the head and exited through the front.

“He also opined that the deceased was shot from a range (of) more than five feet”, Ramlakhan added.

Meanwhile, the two policemen: a constable and a sub-ordinate officer, who were arrested in connection with the crime remain in custody…..