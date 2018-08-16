Route 42 Bus Park temporarily relocated to Bugle St

The Route 42 Bus Park has been temporarily relocated to Bugle Street, as the Mayor and City Council continues to search for a permanent location, Town Clerk Royston King said yesterday.

“Well as you know some three weeks ago another portion of the Stabroek Market roof collapsed, endangering the lives of some of our legal tenants who operate there. Some 99 of those people working there that pay us a rent every month for operating. As a result of that we couldn’t sit and do nothing as a responsible Council. We had to take action because, first of all, the Stabroek Market Wharf is Council’s facility and Council is responsible for everything that happens under that facility,” King explained, yesterday afternoon, at an impromptu meeting with the drivers of the Route 42 minibuses and short drop cars, at their new temporary location on Bugle Street…..