‘Berbice businesses must drive the Berbice economy’

-Gaskin says as 14th Berbice expo launched

By Staff Writer
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin (seated second, from left) and Regional Chairman David Armogan (seated second, from right) with members of the CCCC and other officials at the launch

The Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), with the Ministry of Business, on Wednesday launched its 14th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair, which is slated for October 5th to 8th under the theme ‘Advancing Economic Progress through Professional Standards and Entrepreneurship.’

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin during his brief remarks at the launch ceremony, highlighted the importance of the role which expositions play in promoting businesses. He stressed that businesses within the county should be the ones to drive its economy, “Berbice businesses must drive the Berbice economy, not government, not foreign businesses, in the said way that Guyanese businesses must drive the Guyanese economy,” he said.

However, Gaskin added that this does not mean that foreign investors are not needed in Guyana, but rather they are needed to undertake large scale projects which cannot be financed locally. “We need them to invest in areas where we lack expertise and experience. We also need foreign businesses that understand international markets or what come with international markets,” he added…..

