Gov’t won’t be ‘intoxicated’ by oil, Granger says

Dubbing the PNCR as the “natural, national leader,” President David Granger yesterday said that the APNU+AFC government will not be “intoxicated by oil” as he vowed that the petroleum sector will be managed in accordance with “international best principles.”

Giving the first signal at the 20th Biennial Dele-gates Conference that the 2020 General Elections could be held early in that year, Granger, also the PNCR Leader, committed the party to working with its current coalition partners to secure a victory at those polls.

He stressed that the party’s three-day forum at its Congress Place, Sophia headquarters would be used to liaise with community representatives and strengthen the relationships formed…..