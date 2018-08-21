Divisive cybercrime legislation enacted

President David Granger has signed into to law the contentious Cybercrime Bill.

According to Extraordinary Gazettes, dated August 13th and published on Saturday, also assented to were The Deposit Insurance Bill 2018 and The National Payments Systems Bill 2018. All three bills are now Acts.

The Cybercrime Bill became the subject of criticism after it returned to the House from a Special Select Committee.

Concerns centred around Section 18 (1) of the bill, which stated that “A person commits an offence of sedition if the person, whether in or out of Guyana, intentionally publishes, transmits or circulates by use of a computer system, a statement or words, either spoken or written, a text, video, image, sign, visible representation, or other thing, that (a) brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law in Guyana.”….