Each community must utilize its potential – Lawrence

“The best way to do so is by using the potential in each community so that residents can have easier access to health- care services,” Lawrence was quoted as saying, in a Department of Public Information (DPI) media release.

The minister was the time conducting an inspection tour of the District Hospital at Mahdia and several health posts, accompanied by Director of Regional and Clinical Health, Dr. Kay Shako and other senior officials…..