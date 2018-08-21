Guyana News

Each community must utilize its potential – Lawrence

By Staff Writer
Minister Volda Lawrence (left) and her team interacting with a health worker in Princeville, Region Eight (DPI photo)

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence has declared that the best way far-flung communities can improve and expand the delivery of healthcare services is to utilize the potential in each community.

“The best way to do so is by using the potential in each community so that residents can have easier access to health- care services,”  Lawrence was quoted as saying, in a Department of Public Information (DPI) media release.

The minister was the time conducting an inspection tour of the District Hospital at Mahdia and several health posts, accompanied by Director of Regional and Clinical Health, Dr. Kay Shako and other senior officials…..

