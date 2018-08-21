Guyana News

Food supply running low as more Venezuelan immigrants arrive

-Region One Chairman

By
File photo: Venezuelan nationals after their arrival in Mabaruma.

A sustainable supply of food for Venezuelan immigrants who are now being accommodated in Region One continues to be a problem facing the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley says.

Ashley, in a telephone interview, yesterday told Stabroek News that not only is the food supply for the immigrants low, but that more Venezuelans have arrived, putting even more of a strain on the resources available.

Brentnol Ashley

He explained that the villages of Whitewater, Kamwatta and Khan’s Hill have in some cases recorded as many as 30 new immigrants entering the village seeking refuge.

“Thirty new immigrants have been recorded in Whitewater, bringing the total to 291 persons, while Kamwatta now has 68, eight of which only recently arrived and in Khan’s Hill the number now stands at 101,” Ashley said…..

