Suspect charged with murder of Timehri youth

The prime suspect in the murder of Timehri youth Ronsley Clarke was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the crime.

Travis Evans, 23, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was arraigned before presiding Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Evans was not required to enter a plea and was remanded until his next hearing, which is fixed for October 1st.

Evans, who is known by the alias ‘Short Boss,’ was picked up by police in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/East Bank Essequibo) last week…..