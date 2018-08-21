Guyana News

Suspect charged with murder of Timehri youth

By Staff Writer
Ronsley Clarke

The prime suspect in the murder of Timehri youth Ronsley Clarke was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the crime.

Travis Evans, 23, of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was arraigned before presiding Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Evans was not required to enter a plea and was remanded until his next hearing, which is fixed for October 1st.

Evans, who is known by the alias ‘Short Boss,’ was picked up by police in ‘D’ Division (West Demerara/East Bank Essequibo) last week…..

More in Guyana News
GNIC to charge $20,000 to scan each container

GNIC to charge $20,000 to scan each container

Cop charged with stealing revolver, ammo from Brickdam station

Body found in Canal No. 1 trench ID’ed as Grove man

By

Garden of Eden man critical after disfigured body found on road

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

Man awaits sentencing after being found guilty of rape of girl, 7

President urges all Guyanese to observe Demerara Martyrs Day

Teixeira tempted to run for PPP presidential candidate

PPP says still in the dark on redrawn constituencies for local gov’t polls

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web