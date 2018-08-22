GTT reports faults down to 2% in first half of year

For the first half of the year, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has been able to keep 98% of its connections to landline and DSL services working at any given time, Chief Executive Officer Justin Nedd said yesterday.

“…And I think that is commendable because it is certainly an improvement from a year ago where the number [of faults] was at 10[%]. We are looking at ways to reduce that and in the last 12 months we have enabled more than 6,000 homes and businesses with the fastest internet available in Guyana and that is 6,000 homes that never had internet at this speed or internet from GTT before,” Nedd told a press conference where he provided an update on the company’s achievements over the last six to 12 months.

He pointed out that the “extremely high” demand for the company’s new Blaze internet service has resulted in the waiting list extending to more than 4,000 persons, which he said is a good problem to have…..