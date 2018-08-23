East La Penitence woman murdered

Another young woman is dead after allegedly being stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend, who subsequently turned himself in to the police yesterday morning.

Dead is Shanece Lawrence, an employee of Hicksville Hotel, West Ruimveldt, who was allegedly killed by boyfriend, Jermaine Gavin Bristol, a security guard employed by GUYOIL, during a visit to the apartment the couple previously shared at Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

Stabroek News understands that subsequent to allegedly killing the woman,….