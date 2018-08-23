Mangal criticises Conservation International role in aiding gov’t in oil and gas sector

Former petroleum adviser to President David Granger, Dr Jan Mangal has rapped the government for allowing Conservational International (CI) to assist it with building oil and gas capacity.

CI has been criticised here for engaging in a US$10m partnership with ExxonMobil to advance a sustainable economy through investments in education, research, sustainable management and preservation of the country’s ecosystem. The two will be working along with the University of Guyana (UG) and the Arizona State University (ASU).

Critics have said that the conservation work ….