Interdicted Cadet Officer remanded over alleged threat to wife, illegal gun and ammo

Interdicted Cadet Officer Franz Paul is now a remanded prisoner after being charged this morning with threatening his common-law wife, and the possession of an illegal pistol and ammunition.

Paul, who had a previous charge against him dismissed in May, faced three new charges when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on August 20th, at 114 Second Street, Alexander Village, he made use of threatening behaviour to his common-law wife, Rachel Carew.

It was also alleged that on the same date and at the same place, he had a .32 pistol in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time. It was also alleged that on the same date and at the same place, Paul had 13 live .32 rounds in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.

Paul denied all three charges.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers objected to bail being granted, while citing the seriousness of the offences and the penalty they would attract if Paul is found guilty.

Chief Magistrate McLennan subsequently stated that the court found no special reasons to grant Paul bail and in the interest of public safety she remanded him to prison.

He is expected to return on September 3rd.

Police had said on Monday that Paul had threatened to shoot his wife with the unlicensed firearm during a misunderstanding at their home early on Monday morning.

Paul was taken into custody at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he went to seek medical attention for an injury he sustained during the incident, which occurred around 5.15 am at the couple’s Second Street, Alexander Village home.

A police statement said that Paul’s wife alleged that he drew a loaded firearm and threatened to shoot her during the misunderstanding but she managed to disarm him.

“…Immediately thereafter she handed over the firearm to a neighbour who promptly went to the nearby Ruimveldt Police Station, reported the matter and handed over a .32 pistol with thirteen (13) live rounds, one of which was found in its breech,” the statement explained.

The interdicted officer reportedly injured his hand after punching a concrete wall and he subsequently journeyed to the hospital, where he was arrested. “(The interdicted officer) told investigators that during the fracas, he struck the hand to a concrete wall,” the statement added.

Police also said Paul admitted ownership of the unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

On May 21st of this year, Paul, who had been on trial for the April 30th, 2014 shooting of a then 15-year-old Alex Griffith, had the charge against him dismissed after an agreement to pay a total of $2 million in compensation to the youth.

Paul is interdicted pending a decision by the Police Service Commission on his reinstatement.