Bus driver stabbed rival conductor after row over passenger

A Route 31 minibus driver was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that he attempted to murder a rival conductor, whom he allegedly stabbed multiple times after a row over a passenger.

Godfrey Delph was not required to plead to the indictable charge that on August 22nd, at Brickdam Road, Georgetown, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Paul Noel with the intent to murder him.

Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph objected to bail being granted, while informing the court that Noel is still a patient of the Intensive Care Unit at the at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is battling for his life…..