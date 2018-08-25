Guyana News

Bus driver stabbed rival conductor after row over passenger

-court hears

By Staff Writer
Godfrey Delph

A Route 31 minibus driver was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that he attempted to murder a rival conductor, whom he allegedly stabbed multiple times after a row over a passenger.

Godfrey Delph was not required to plead to the indictable charge that on August 22nd, at Brickdam Road, Georgetown, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Paul Noel with the intent to murder him.

Police Prosecutor Vivian Adolph objected to bail being granted, while informing the court that Noel is still a patient of the Intensive Care Unit at the at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is battling for his life…..

More in Guyana News

Infrastructure should be top priority for oil revenue

Conciliation talks deferred as union meets teachers ahead of strike

Westford, former aide freed of charges over $600M theft

Handyman gets four years for torching wife’s house

New Hope man critical after being struck along Friendship road

New Hope man critical after being struck along Friendship road

Start of new local airline delayed over name

Freeman St man guard charged with murdering girlfriend

Team Benschop not contesting local gov’t polls

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web