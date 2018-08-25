Guyana News

New Community Development office in Region Three opens

By Staff Writer
REO Denis Jaikaran hands over the keys to new Community Development office to Deputy Director Donald Ainsworth (Department of Public Information photo)

The Department of Community Development of the Ministry of Communities now has a permanent residence in Region Three.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday reported that a spacious office building, located at 8th Street Tuschen New Housing Scheme, was handed over to Deputy Director Donald Ainsworth at a simple ceremony by the Regional Executive Officer of Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, Denis Jaikaran.

Speaking to the DPI, Jaikaran said that it is time for the full utilisation of the government’s resources for the benefit of the people…..

