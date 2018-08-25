New Community Development office in Region Three opens

The Department of Community Development of the Ministry of Communities now has a permanent residence in Region Three.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) yesterday reported that a spacious office building, located at 8th Street Tuschen New Housing Scheme, was handed over to Deputy Director Donald Ainsworth at a simple ceremony by the Regional Executive Officer of Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, Denis Jaikaran.

Speaking to the DPI, Jaikaran said that it is time for the full utilisation of the government’s resources for the benefit of the people…..