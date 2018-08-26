Guyana News

Gafsons sells Houston complex to oilfield services provider in multi-billion dollar deal

-relocating Gafoors shopping centre to McDoom

By Staff Writer
The new Gafoors Hardware complex at Mc Doom

Gafsons Industries Ltd has sold its Plantation Houston, East Bank Demerara complex to United States oilfield services provider Schlumberger, in a deal said to be worth billions.

As a result, the company has already moved some departments from the Gafoors Houston shopping complex to what has been dubbed its McDoom “Mega” complex.

Although the exact price that was agreed to for the sale for the facility was not given, a source close to the company said that it was “a multi-billion dollar sale” and that it has until the end of August to complete its relocation…..

