Ex-soldier gets 15 years for accidental shooting of best friend

By Staff Writer

Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier Allister Woolford was yesterday sentenced to 15 years in prison for what he had said was the “accidental” shooting death of a man he described as being his best friend.

“Your conduct was reprehensible, irresponsible, reckless and unbecoming,” trial judge Sandil Kissoon told a visibly expressionless Woolford at the High Court, while adding that not only had he killed his best friend for no reason, but that by his actions he failed society, himself and the force.

“Your friend paid the ultimate price for your irresponsible conduct,” the judge added, while also reminding the convict that his explanation of not knowing that the gun was loaded was also irresponsible and poor…..

