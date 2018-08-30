Bird hits Caribbean Airlines plane after take off

(Trinidad Newsday) The passengers and crew of a Caribbean airlines Boeing 737-800, bound for New York are safe after a bird reportedly collided with the plane in mid-flight yesterday.

According to a release issued by Caribbean Airlines, the plane which left the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent was struck by the bird minutes after takeoff.

The flight crew followed the standard operating procedures and was rerouted to Piarco International Airport in Trinidad where it was taken out of service for maintenance by the airline’s engineers. No emergency landing was declared.

The passengers on flight BW 552 were re-accommodated on a later service to JFK International Airport.