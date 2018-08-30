Guyana News

Cane Grove to get rehabilitated main road soon – Ferguson

By Staff Writer

Residents of Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, will soon benefit from a newly rehabilitated main access road.

During a community meeting held at the Cane Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson yesterday committed to repairing the road, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Ferguson explained to the Council that though the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will give the necessary support to NDCs and Municipalities, it has an annual budget that caters to various programmes…..

Related Coverage

Public Infrastructure ministry fixing Victoria road after protest

Diamond/Grove NDC residents call for local gov’t polls

Resident calls for relief from potholed Grove roads

More in Guyana News

No progress in teachers talks, strike closer

Nandlall, Bar Association Head welcome activation of Judicial Review Act

By

Greenidge, Karran in bid to quell concerns about global China initiative, investments

‘Whistle’ now charged with armed robbery, assaulting cops, discharging firearm

Stan Brock, founder of mobile medical services for needy passes away

Porter gets six months for causing grievous bodily harm

Comments

Around the Web