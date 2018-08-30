Cane Grove to get rehabilitated main road soon – Ferguson

Residents of Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, will soon benefit from a newly rehabilitated main access road.
During a community meeting held at the Cane Grove Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson yesterday committed to repairing the road, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Ferguson explained to the Council that though the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will give the necessary support to NDCs and Municipalities, it has an annual budget that caters to various programmes…..
