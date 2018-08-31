Go-Invest enabled $12.5B in investments for first half of 2018 –CEO

The Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) facilitated $12.5 billion in investments during the first half of 2018 with that number expected to explode to over $107.5 billion by December, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Owen Verwey.
Verwey told media operatives that 20 investment agreements (IA) were executed from January 1 to June 30, 2018 with 434 jobs expected to be created across various sectors including services, agriculture, and energy, when the projects are fully operational. He said that the figures provided for the value of each investment result from projections by the investors…..
