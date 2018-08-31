Guyana News

Go-Invest enabled $12.5B in investments for first half of 2018 –CEO

By Staff Writer
Owen Verwey

The Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) facilitated $12.5 billion in investments during the first half of 2018 with that number expected to explode to over $107.5 billion by December, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Owen Verwey.

Verwey told media operatives that 20 investment agreements (IA) were executed from January 1 to June 30, 2018 with 434 jobs expected to be created across various sectors including services, agriculture, and energy, when the projects are fully operational. He said that the figures provided for the value of each investment result from projections by the investors…..

Related Coverage

Go-Invest seeing around five expressions of interest weekly in oil and gas

GO-Invest facilitated more than 110 investment proposals worth over US$ .5B last year – Verwey

Brazil officials due here January for talks with gov’t on large scale agri projects

More in Guyana News

Exxon makes ninth oil discovery in Stabroek Block

Money available to meet teachers’ demands – Jagdeo

Ministry releases new minibus fare structures

NA man gets 25 years for raping teen

NA man gets 25 years for raping teen

Ramlal to head Police Complaints Authority

Contestants in last minute rush to submit symbols for local gov’t polls

Comments

Around the Web