Gov’t to repeal jail sentences for small amounts of ganja after House recess -Granger

By Staff Writer
President David Granger (Photo: DPI)

Cabinet has approved the removal of custodial sentences for possession of small amounts of marijuana and the necessary amendments to existing legislation will be made after the National Assembly returns from recess, President David Granger disclosed yesterday.

“We (government) have taken a decision, in principle, that custodial sentences for the possession for small amount of marijuana for personal use would be legally abolished but after the National Assembly comes off of its recess you could look forward to that legislation being passed. So it is already a decision which is agreed within the Cabinet and we have no difficulty in implementing it,” the President said when quizzed about the matter at a press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The National Assembly is due to return from its recess in October…..

