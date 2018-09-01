Guyana News

Granger says back to the drawing board for negotiations of teachers’ salaries

-calls joint task force report deficient

By Staff Writer
Meeting the press: President David Granger addressing reporters during a press conference yesterday at the Ministry of the Presidency. It was the third press conference hosted by the president since assuming office in May, 2015. (Department of Public Information photo)

President David Granger yesterday said that the report from the High Level Task Force, which he helped set up last year to resolve the impasse between his administration and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) over wages and non-salary benefits, was found to be “deficient” by Cabinet and negotiations must go back to the drawing board.

“The existing report should not be regarded as a sound basis for proceeding because critical information was not supplied to the committee,” Granger told reporters at the Ministry of the Presidency, where he held his third press conference with the local media since taking office in 2015.

After six months of negotiations, the Task Force had agreed to grant teachers a 40% increase on 2015 salaries and a 5% increase thereafter for 2017 to 2020, among other benefits. Government has, however, told teachers that it can offer only $700 million for increases in the 2018 fiscal year, a sum which amounts to little more than a 5% increase. While imposing increases in the absence of collective bargaining in recent years, the current government has said it was doing so without prejudice to the ongoing negotiations with unions…..

Related Coverage

Teachers press president to approve wages pact

High cost threatens deal on teachers’ pay

Gov’t to re-engage teachers’ union on wages

More in Guyana News

Education ministry activates contingency plan for teachers’ strike

By

Gov’t to repeal jail sentences for small amounts of ganja after House recess -Granger

Granger mum on Ramnarine snub for Top Cop

Duo charged with murder of Bourda vendor

‘I would not run away from service’

Ministry of Energy on the cards – President

Ministry of Energy on the cards – President

Comments

Around the Web